Several detained after jumping from car, fleeing police in west Charlotte

Several people were detained after they jumped from a car and ran from police in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Marlowe Avenue and Weyland Avenue.

Officers say they were notified of a license plate reader hit and located the car.

The aviation unit reportedly followed the vehicle until the people jumped and ran near Weyland Avenue.

Police have not provided a specific number of arrests but say that several people were detained.

There's no word on what these people were wanted for.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

