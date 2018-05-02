Owner of Charlotte educational program facing new child sex charges

The former operator of a Charlotte educational program is facing new child sex charges stemming from an investigation that began in February.

Ricardo Mata, who was the operator of PlaySpanish at the time of the alleged incidents, is now charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult. On Monday, a grand jury returned two true bills of indictment against Mata for indecent liberties with a child charges that were filed on April 19.

Mata was initially arrested on March 16 and charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child.

Previous: Owner of Charlotte educational program accused of sexually assaulting child detained by ICE

The alleged incidents involve two victims. Police say the first victim's parents notified them on Feb. 12 that Mata had sexually assaulted their daughter while she attended the PlaySpanish summer camp during the summer of 2017.

The second victim came forward nearly a month later. Arrest warrants allege Mata took indecent liberties with that child sometime between October and December 2017.

In 2009, Mata was investigated but never charged in a similar type of situation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.