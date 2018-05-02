One injured in crash involving daycare bus in Matthews

One person was injured in a daycare bus crash in Matthews Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened on N. Trade Street at E. John Street and appeared to involve a bus from Children's Lighthouse Matthews.

Medic says one person suffered minor injuries. That person, whose name and age has not been released, was evaluated and released on the scene.

Iyore Ojomo, the owner of Children’s Lighthouse of Matthews, released a statement about the incident Wednesday evening:

This afternoon a Children’s Lighthouse bus carrying some of our students was involved in a minor automobile accident. We are relieved to report that no one involved in the incident was injured. Everyone was evaluated by medical professionals on the scene and was released at that time. All parents of involved children have been notified. Further, the police have determined that our driver is not at fault. We are incredibly grateful that everyone involved in today’s accident is okay and we’ll continue to offer our support as needed.

There's no word on how many people were involved in the crash or whether any children were aboard the bus.

