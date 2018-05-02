Whole Foods sets opening date for new uptown store

Rendering of the Stonewall Station uptown. A lawsuit brought against the developer behind the prominent new Whole Foods complex uptown has been dismissed. (Crescent Communities)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - Whole Foods has set an opening date of June 13 for its highly anticipated new uptown store.

Doors open at the Stonewall Street supermarket that day at 9 a.m., Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods announced Wednesday. The store will be offering product demonstrations and samples throughout its opening day.

The new 36,000-square-foot Whole Foods is uptown's first full-sized grocery store. The only other is the 18,000-square-foot Harris Teeter on West Sixth Street, which opened in 2003. The Whole Foods is expected to be a catalyst that draws other national retailers to the uptown area, where the population is likely to keep growing.

In addition to its traditional selection of fresh and packaged groceries, the store includes amenities such as a bar serving coffee, draft beer and lunch and dinner; a prepared food section with sushi, made-to-order sandwiches and salads; and made-in-house specialty products such as rotating flavors of gelato, steak and hand-tossed pizza.

"The new store, designed with its dynamic location in mind, will feature many locally-sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards," the store's team leader, Mark Frost, said in a statement.

Whole Foods is hiring up to 150 workers to staff the new store. Those interested in applying can do so online at wholefoodsmarket.com/careers.

Whole Foods, Charlotte's No. 14 grocer by market share, has three other area stores — in SouthPark, Huntersville and Waverly.

The upscale grocer was acquired by Amazon last summer for $13.7 billion. Since then, Amazon has been lowering prices at Whole Foods and adding new features such as delivery in some markets.

Developers broke ground on the mixed-use Novel Stonewall Station uptown in January 2016.

The project also includes a tower of high-rise apartments, other shops and restaurants, two hotels and a mid-rise building with hundreds of additional apartments. The Whole Foods building includes about 2,500 square feet of roof top space available for lease.

Staff writer Ely Portillo contributed.