Police offer reward for info on man wanted in Chester shooting

Police in Chester, SC, are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted in connection with a recent shooting.

Brentton Timmons, 22, is wanted on charges including attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Officials say when they went to serve warrants on Timmons for the shooting, which happened on Epworth Street on April 20, he ran away on foot.

The Chester Police Department is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to Timmons' arrest.

Anyone who sees Timmons or has information on his whereabouts should call 803-377-2100.

