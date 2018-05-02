VIDEO: Man proposes at Wells Fargo Championship with help from pro golfer

One of the world's top golfers helped make a couple's experience at the Wells Fargo Championship unforgettable.

The Wells Fargo Championship is underway at the Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte and Wednesday was the start of the Pro-Am.

RELATED: Pro-Am tees off at the Wells Fargo Championship

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour tweeted a video of professional golfer Justin Thomas helping spectator, Sean Powell, pop the question to his future bride to be.

In the video, Thomas casually approaches Powell and begins to ask him how's he's doing. Powell then introduces Thomas to Andrea, who is his unsuspecting girlfriend. You can tell by the video that Andrea is either starstruck or quite unsure of what's happening.

SHE SAID YES.@JustinThomas34 helped a couple at @WellsFargoGolf create a memory that will last a lifetime. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/QvdCdRtmC7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 2, 2018

Thomas then hands Powell a white glove before handing a golf over to Andrea. Andrea turns around with the complete shock and awe to find her man on one knee.

It's definitely a memory that will last a lifetime!

Powell popped the question and we're happy to report, she said "yes!" Andrea seals the proposal with a quick kiss and then Thomas joins the love birds in a celebratory group hug.

The glove was signed by Thomas and read: "Congrats! All the best." There's no greater proposal for a golf fanatic!

But wait there's more!

After Thomas took a photo with the the blissful couple, he asked them: "Are you guys gonna be coming out or anything this week?" The couple reacts with a head nod and Thomas responds by offering them tickets.

If things couldn't get any cuter, Andrea asks her fiancé how he was able to pull off such a memorable proposal.

Congrats Sean and Andrea!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved