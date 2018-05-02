Parents accused of having illegal drugs within reach of infant

Parents are facing charges for reportedly having illegal drugs within the reach of an infant.

According to Rock Hill police, officers were notified by a housekeeper on Tuesday that the smell of marijuana was coming from a room at the Microtel Inn on Riverview Road. Officers conducted a sweep of the room and reportedly found cocaine in several baggies and a digital scale.

Police said the drugs were within reach of a 2-year-old who was in the room.

A search warrant was issued and officers were able to seize the baggies of cocaine, the scale and marijuana.

The child's parents, Jenna Wright and Christopher Smith, were both charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. The pair is also facing drug charges.

The infant's grandmother took custody of the child, police say.

