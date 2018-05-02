NASCAR driver Spencer Gallagher 'suspended indefinitely' for substance abuse violation

Spencer Gallagher was suspended indefinitely from NASCAR for violating the association's substance abuse policy, NASCAR said Wednesday.

"On May 1, Gallagher was found to have violated Section 19 (NASCAR’s substance abuse policy) of the 2018 NASCAR rule book," NASCAR said.

Gallagher took the lead in overtime last week, capturing his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

It was the only time Gallagher led during the 115-lap race and resulted in his first victory in 49 tries on the series, the Charlotte Observer reported.

After the race, he said he was going to "party like it's 1999" in celebration, the Observer reports.

Gallagher agreed to participate in the Road to Recovery program.

