Small helicopter crashes in Iron Station

A small helicopter crashed in Lincoln County Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Leepers Street at Every Drive in Iron Station. Lincoln County Emergency Management says a man in his mid-50s was hovering on private property in a "Gyrocopter" Mosquito XE.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration the tail rotor hit a tree and the helicopter went down before crashing in his yard.

The man was reportedly still learning to fly and this was only his second flight.

“He was able to escape the aircraft before it was engulfed in flames,” Trooper Jeffery Swagger said.

Officials say the man suffered minor injuries and was seen walking around after the crash.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Officials say the helicopter, which caught fire after the crash, was worth about $34,000.

The FAA is working to confirm the helicopter's registration, current ownership and the pilot's certification status which officials say is a routine part of their investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.