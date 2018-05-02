Man charged with bringing gun on school campus in Caldwell County

A man accused of bringing a gun on a school campus in Caldwell County Tuesday was charged.

Deputies say 50-year-old Blaine Frances Pennington III showed up in the Happy Valley School's gymnasium with a pistol in a holster on his side.

After being asked to leave school premises, Pennington drove off in a Ford truck. School personnel provided Pennington's vehicle and license plate information to authorities and he was pulled over a short time later on Abington Road.

Deputies say Pennington had a Taurus 380 semi-automatic pistol on his side. He was taken in for questioning but was unable to provide an "intelligible" answer on why he was at the school, deputies say.

“Our children are our most precious resource and incidents like this one amplify the need to have School Resource Officers stationed at every school in Caldwell County," Sheriff Alan C. Jones said.

Pennington was charged with two counts of felony possession of a gun on educational property. He was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

