Man who died while kayaking in Linville Gorge identified

A kayaker who drowned in Marion Saturday night has been identified.

According to the Associated Press, 34-year-old Burton Greer IV, of Atlanta, died while he was kayaking with a friend in the Linville Gorge. His kayak reportedly got stuck between some rocks. That's when Greer's kayak overturned, forestry officials told the AP.

PREVIOUS: Kayaker dead after drowning incident at Linville Gorge

Multiple crews went into the gorge by what's called the Pinch In trail. The rescue effort was an hours-long process

The AP reports that the river was "unusually swollen" due to recent rainfall.

Greer was reportedly an avid whitewater paddler, the AP reported.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.