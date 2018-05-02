Power outage affects over 1,500 residents in Elizabeth neighborhood

Over 1,000 people who live near uptown Charlotte were without power for some time Wednesday morning.

A power outage affected residents who lived in the Elizabeth neighborhood along East Independence Boulevard in south Charlotte. According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 8:23 a.m.

Power was restored a short time later.

There's no word on what caused the outages.

