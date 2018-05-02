Protesters charged, accused of igniting American flag on International Workers' Day

Three protestors accused of burning an American flag in uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, "May Day," are facing charges.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 23-year-old Landon Rice, 26-year-old VanaMary Isaac and 24-year-old Dhruv Pathak were among 15 people gathered at Marshall Park to protest International Workers' Day.

"While the group was in the 100 block of N. College Street, three suspects stopped, pulled out an American flag, poured ignitable liquid on it and set it on fire," CMPD says.

The protest started around 6:20 p.m.

Rice, Pathak, and Isaac were charged with injury to real property and carelessness with fire.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.