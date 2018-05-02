AL Brown advances to Chef Challenge Finale, faces Central Cabarrus

AL Brown High School overcame a stiff challenge from Hickory Ridge High School this morning to advance to the final round of the Cabarrus Chef Challenge, which will be held at 6 pm Wednesday, May 2 at restaurant Forty Six, 101 West Avenue in downtown Kannapolis.

Both teams were praised by a panel of six judges for their teamwork, excellent presentations, creativity and flavors. In the end AL Brown team, who holds the Chef Challenge title, won the round with a healthy summer meal of stir fried vegetables, a berry fresca drink and a deconstructed granola yogurt and berry compote parfait. Everything was prepared and plated in an hour using only the food and spices provided.

“It is amazing to see such talented students in our high schools,” commented event judge Chef Mark Allison, director of Culinary Nutrition for Dole Food Company. “Whether or not they chose a culinary career, they have a bright future ahead of them.”

John Blumreich, executive chef at Forty Six who also is a competition judge, added, “I’m impressed with all of the students. It takes a lot to put yourself on the line in front of a group of judges. I’m so proud of all of the students who are competing.”

