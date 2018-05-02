BLOG: Warm weather, low humidity for the workweek

Heat Turned Up

Rain Turned Off - For Now

Weekend T-Showers?

It is May but it suddenly feels like June!

As the wind pulls out of the south over the course of a few days, we will build in more and more warm air and spend the rest of the week in the mid 80s. Here's the best news. The humidity will stay in check through the rest of the workweek.

Dew points will go from the 40s Wednesday to 50s for the rest of the week. It doesn't tend to feel "sticky" until dew points reach the 60s and that probably won't happen until Saturday.

As far as rain is concerned, we are good for the rest of the workweek, as there is virtually no chance for wet weather through Friday. A cold front will move through over the weekend and it will bring an increase in thundershower chances for the second half of Saturday into the first half of Sunday.

Right now, the chance stands at 30-40 percent each day – so no need to change any plans yet.

Happy Hump Day & keep cool!



- Meteorologist Al Conklin

