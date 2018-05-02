Pro-Am tees off at the Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship is underway at the Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte.

Some of the world's top-golfers will tee off Wednesday morning for the Pro-Am, starting with Tiger Woods at 7 a.m.

The tournament director said close to 40,000 people could come each day during the tournament.The tournament, which has been in Charlotte since 2003, moved to Wilmington last year so Quail Hollow could host the PGA Championship.

You can find pairings and tee times for all the competitors here.

Parking is a hot topic for tournament ticket holders and the neighborhoods next to Quail Hollow Club.

Some of golf's greatest players will be at Quail Hollow Club as they'll swing for a chance at a championship title. The list of big names include Justin Thomas, Ricky Fowler, Rory Mcilroy, Jason Day and the anticipated return of Tiger Woods.

In years past, guys like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would skip Tuesday's practice round and make Wednesday's Pro Am their first day at the Quail Hollow Club, but boy did we get a surprise this time around.

Tiger hit the driving range around 12:15 p.m. and teed off on hole #1 at 1 p.m. This is his first trip back to Charlotte since 2012. The course has changed a lot since then which is probably the biggest reason he broke his normal routine.

Tiger Woods putting in work at Quail Hollow. @WBTV_Sports pic.twitter.com/v3FPUcrKKc — Nate Wimberly WBTV (@NateWimberly) May 1, 2018

Tiger is going to find a new layout and new holes at 1, 4, 5, and 11.

With all that star power, you can expect a large crowd of fans, and parking could be a problem. Shuttles will be available to help fans get to and from the course.

Plus, the tournament has teamed up with Uber and a ride sharing lot will be an option for ticket holders to use because there will be no parking at the golf course site.

The Safe-Tee Kid program offers parents a brightly colored wristband which they can put on their child in case they get separated or lost. If you are attending the tournament and want one, you can get it at the information services tent.

Organizers say they want to get the word out that this is a family-friendly event. Besides the Safe-Tee kids initiative, there are games, activities and lots of things for kids to do.

There's also a kids viewing area, where children 12 and under can get up close and watch PGA players hit a few practice balls.

Here's how the schedule breaks down:

Monday -- the Pro-Am tees off at 11:00 a.m.

Tuesday -- more practice rounds

Wednesday -- the Pro-Am tees off at 7:30 a.m.

Thursday -- first round of the tournament starts

Friday & Saturday -- rounds continue

Sunday -- tournament ends

In order to make these events and the tournament itself possible, more than 2,300 people from the Charlotte area and 34 different states have volunteered to help the tournament staff manage and operate the golf tournament.

You can find more information on tournament parking and where shuttles will run can be found here.

