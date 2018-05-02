Driver strikes utility pole in south Charlotte, shuts down road

A portion of a road in south Charlotte was shut down for some time Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility pole.

The incident happened on Monroe Road between Fannie Circle and Firefighter Place. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m.

The crash brought down power lines in the area.

CMPD tweeted about the incident around 5:30 a.m.

Traffic Alert: Monroe Road is currently closed from Firefighter Ln to Dunn Ave due to an overnight single vehicle accident. Drivers can use Randolph Rd or 74 as an alternate route. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 2, 2018

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges. There's no word on what caused the crash.

It is unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can take Randolph Road or Interstate 74 as alternate routes, police said.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.