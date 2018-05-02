Driver strikes utility pole in south Charlotte, shuts down road - | WBTV Charlotte

Driver strikes utility pole in south Charlotte, shuts down road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A portion of a road in south Charlotte was shut down for some time Wednesday morning after a driver struck a utility pole. 

The incident happened on Monroe Road between Fannie Circle and Firefighter Place. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. 

The crash brought down power lines in the area. 

CMPD tweeted about the incident around 5:30 a.m. 

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges. There's no word on what caused the crash. 

It is unclear when the road will reopen. Drivers can take Randolph Road or Interstate 74 as alternate routes, police said. 

