Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval Test Tuesday

Action out at Charlotte Motor Speedway Tuesday getting ready for the Bank of America 500 playoff race in September--the first Cup race

on the roval track and the first playoff race on a road course in NASCAR history.

Trevor Bayne, Paul Menard and Kyle Busch were the designated drivers to get some intel for all the drivers on the circuit.

"It's different for sure," Menard said. "It's definitely a unique race track for a road course. We run Sonoma, which is very slow and slippery. We run Watkins Glen, which is fast. This is somewhere in between. There are some nice flowing sections and there are some real point-and-shoot sections. It should be fun."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.