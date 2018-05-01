Huntersville police department set to patrol entirety of town this summer

Neighbors are expressing some concern regarding who polices their communities. At the beginning of 2018, Mecklenburg County leaders reached agreements with several towns regarding the policing of unincorporated sectors of those municipalities.

The county held public hearings at the government center Tuesday as an opportunity for residents to express their concerns about the changes.

“I wanted to be here because we have issues in our neighborhood that we’re trying to rectify,” Huntersville resident Haskell Dunn said.

While the Huntersville Police Department handles a lot of issues in Huntersville, some unincorporated parts of the town have been patrolled by police from Charlotte.

“When we dial 9-1-1 in most cases we get Charlotte police department (CMPD) and by the time Charlotte police department gets there everybody is gone,” Haskell said.

“It’s an area that really needs some change and it’s unfortunate that it’s been really city and county all these years,” Aleta Dunn added.

Fortunately for the Dunn family, change is coming to Huntersville.

Starting July 1, officers in Huntersville and Cornelius are set to police the entirety of their towns.

Officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue to police unincorporated parts of Charlotte as well as the unincorporated sections of Davidson and Mint Hill.

“Our goal here is that they will continue to see an increase in police presence and I think that’s a benefit to the community,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Matthew Ridenhour said.

At least one local leader from Huntersville thinks her citizens will be getting better police service once the changes take effect.

“Right now what’s happening is they don’t come unless they’re called, and this way when Huntersville is responding, we’re patrolling the community,” Huntersville Mayor Pro Tem Melinda Bales said.

A faster police response is exactly what certain sections of the community are looking for.

“I don’t want to be the one to have to protect my family. I would appreciate it if they (the police) came,” Haskell said.

A commissioner told WBTV the town of Pineville is still deciding how they will police parts of their town.

