Molly's Kids: 100 pillows

She’s hit 100.

Not in age, but in pillows.

Margaret Hayes just sent off her 100th homemade #MollysKids pillow and care package last week.

Many of you know of Margaret. I’ve mentioned her before. This former teacher lives in Burke County and first reached out in December 2016. Said she loved reading about these kids and wanted to do something for them.

You do what you know, and she knows how to sew.

Margaret made a pillow with a special pocket to hold a book for EVERY SINGLE ONE OF OUR #MollysKids written about since December 20th, 2016. She uses fabric- something thematic to what they like, based on the post. NASCAR, animals, fishing, Paw Patrol, princess-themed, whatever. She also includes a book. Personal meaning in all of it. All on her own time. All on her own dime.

Margaret either private messages the family and finds their address on her own, or when she’s stumped, emails me and I find it. But that’s my only involvement. This is all on her.

Sometimes families send pictures of their surprise care package. Kids with smiles hugging pillows made just for them.

Even more impressively, Margaret keeps up with the kids by checking their family’s Facebook pages and constantly scouring my page for updates. It's awesome.

The first #MollysKids she mailed a package to was Riley Voss and the 100th she sent last week was Grace Mullis.

She said she’s already starting on the 101st...

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

