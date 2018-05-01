TeamNOSugar Success Story: 71-year-old down 50 lbs!

Peggy Deal isn’t one to give up easily. So when the longtime Morganton resident’s doctor told her she needed to lose 50lbs in order for her to have knee replacement surgery, she immediately started thinking about what she had to do to meet that goal.

She was immediately on board – because she knew the guidelines would allow her to eat all the fruits, vegetables and meats that she wanted to. And while it also meant she’d have to give up her beloved bread – she told me, “I’ve learned I can live without sandwiches!”

In fact, giving up bread was the hardest part. And she admits the first two weeks were rough – but the pay off has been worth it! You see, not only has Peggy dropped a significant amount of weight, she’s also gotten her health back.

