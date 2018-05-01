Police: Man dropped off at ER had self-inflicted gunshot wound - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man dropped off at ER had self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound prompting an investigation by police Tuesday afternoon. Officials later determined the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

At 5:16 p.m. officers say they responded to Carolinas Medical Canter- Main in reference to a person arriving at the emergency room with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the knee. 

According to police, the shooting appeared to take place on Old Pineville Road.

