Harman ready to defend his title at a course he hasn't won at... YET

Things are a little different for the defending champ of the Wells Fargo Championship Brian Harman. He won the title last year at Eagle Point down in Wilmington, but finds himself back at Quail Hollow where he has never won.

"It's certainly odd not defending at the course you won, but that's just the way it is," said Harman.

Because Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship last summer, the Wells Fargo Championship moved down to Wilmington for a year, but it is back home in Charlotte and Harman is confident he will put up a fight in the defense of his crown.

"I've done OK here," said Harman. "I've had a top 10 and finished 13th at the PGA so I like this golf course a lot."

His win at the Wells Fargo last year was Harman's last win on Tour so he wants to snap that winless streak in a big way.

So far in 2018, he has played in 9 events and has only missed 1 cut. He has 3 top 5 finishes so he is certainly knocking on the door.

Harman got in a practice round on Tuesday and see a big difference between the set up for the Wells Fargo Championship and the PGA Championship especially on the greens.

"The greens won't be quite as fast as they were at the PGA," said Harman. "They were brand new. They only had 6 months on them. This will be the first Wells Fargo we have played on these greens with Bermuda instead of the traditional bent greens that have been here forever so it will be interesting to see how the tournament plays out."

The defending champ will go off at 8:30 on Wednesday for his Pro Am and will start the defense of his title on Thursday at 12:40 PM in his first round.

