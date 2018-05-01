Tiger Woods gets in early work at the Wells Fargo Championship

In years past at the Wells Fargo Championship, guys like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would skip Tuesday's practice round and make Wednesday's Pro Am their first day at the Quail Hollow Club, but boy did we get a surprise this time around.

Tiger hit the driving range around 12:15 and teed off on hole number 1 at 1 PM.

This is his first trip back to Charlotte since 2012. The course has changed a lot since then which is probably the biggest reason he broke his normal routine.

Tiger is going to find a new layout and new holes at 1, 4, 5, and 11.

His last 2 trips to Charlotte have not been good as he has missed the cut at the last 2 Wells Fargo Championships he competed in (2012 & 2010). He also missed last summer's PGA Championship here in the Queen City as he battled back from back surgery.

The fans who came out to today's practice round were treated to a great surprise and they are certainly happy he is back, but his fellow competitors are thrilled as well.

"It's exciting," said Charlotte native Webb Simpson. "We pay attention! We don't pay much attention when other guys are up there. Maybe our friends but when Tiger is up there, we all are. I'm rooting for him. I want him to play well unless he and I are playing together."

So far in 2018, Tiger is playing some solid golf. He has played in 6 events and has only missed 1 cut. He has 2 top five finishes including a 2nd place at the Valspar Championship.

