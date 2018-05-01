Rowan Chamber Trade Show set for Thursday

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce “Sharing our Entrepreneurial Spirit” Trade Show will be held on Thurs., May 3.

The event is from 2 - 7 p.m. at the West End Plaza (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West.).

The week of April 30 – May 4 is also National Small Business Week.

Title sponsors are Salisbury Post, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hotwire Communications and Trinity Oaks/Lutheran Services Carolinas.

Trade Show Schedule:

10 a.m. Exhibitor Set-up begins

1:30 p.m. Exhibitor Set-up complete

2 p.m. Ribbon Cutting to open the Exhibit Hall doors!

5 p.m. Business After Hours Mixer

7 p.m. Trade Show concludes

Teresa Dakins (Trinity at Home), Trade Show Committee Chair said, “This year’s Trade Show is back at the West End Plaza with more space and ample parking for all sponsors, exhibitors and attendees. It’s also National Small Business Week, so come out and support our local small businesses!”

In celebration of the new Rowan IDEA Center, the theme of this year’s Trade Show is “Sharing our Entrepreneurial Spirit”. The Chamber’s popular Business After Hours mixer will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. El Patron Restaurant is providing a complimentary taco bar and a cash bar for beer/wine will also be available. Over 80 booths will feature regional chamber member businesses displaying the latest products and services our region has to offer.

The Trade Show is the Chamber’s largest networking event. It is a business-to-business expo with valuable business connections made every year. Several of the booths will offer valuable door prizes in addition to the grand prize at the end of the evening.

The Trade Show is FREE to attend; however, booth space requires advance reservations. For more information, please contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

