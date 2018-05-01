Third arrest made in deadly shooting outside Hickory bar

A third person was charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar in Catawba County last month.

Over 100 rounds were fired by multiple shooters outside of The Vault Bar and Lounge located on 1st Avenue NW in Hickory on the morning of April 8. Police say 20-year-old Antonio Knoshjun Watts was killed and three others were injured.

Caine Anthony Morrison, 24, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon in the shooting.

Carlos Car’tre Ikard was arrested Thursday and Keon Rashan Scott was arrested Friday in connection with the deadly shooting. Ikard was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and Scott was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

The victims were inside the bar prior to the shooting, officials say.

Police say they anticipate more arrests to be made.

The bar surrendered their ABC permit to the North Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control Commission following the fatal shooting.

If you have any information, you can call detectives at 828-261-2621.

