Charlotte Checkers getting ready for second round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Charlotte Checkers are getting ready for their second round AHL Calder Cup playoff series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Checkers will be on the road to start the series this weekend at Lehigh Valley with games one and two of the best of five series Friday and Saturday.

"Yeah I think the guys are just confident right now, and we're not looking into the past right now, we still got a lot of hockey coming up," said Checkers defenseman Trevor Carrick. "Some good teams, going to be a battle out there - got to keep looking forward. You know game after game, shift after shift, keep going forward and we can't look far into the past."

The team is in the second round of the playoffs for only the second time in their eight AHL seasons. They've won ten in a row dating back to the end of the regular season.

"Like I said, we're a confident group right now, everybody is playing good," Carrick said, "so we just gotta keep our foot on the gas."

The Checkers are the No. 3 seed against Lehigh Valley, the No. 1 seed. The teams split their eight-game season series with four wins apiece.

So this series is a toss up!

