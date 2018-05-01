Mother charged after children left alone for hours, found drinking vodka

Three young children were found drinking vodka inside a Gaston County apartment after their mother reportedly left them alone for more than seven hours, an arrest warrant details. Their mother is now facing charges.

According to the arrest warrant, the children, ages 4, 5, and 7, were found alone inside the apartment Monday evening. Tyeisha Streater, 26, is accused of leaving her children alone for at least seven hours without any supervision.

An officer with the Gastonia Police Department reportedly found all three children drinking Grey Goose vodka. The officer noticed "multiple empty bottles" inside the apartment with the children.

According to the arrest warrant, the oldest child, just 7 years old, was found outside of the apartment defecating and simulating a sexual act on a younger sibling.

During a video arraignment, Streater begged a Gaston County judge to lower her bond, claiming she lives a low-key life and has no history of being a criminal.

Streater also said the bottles were filled with water.

"I have no record, your honor... I just work and come home to my kids," Streater added.

She faces charges of three counts of child abuse and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. She is being held on a bond of $25,000.

The children are with her grandmother.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.