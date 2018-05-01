Police say this man may have put card skimmers on gas pumps in Maiden

Police in Maiden have released surveillance pictures of a man they believe put two credit card skimmers on gas pumps.

The skimmers were found at a Circle K on the 1200 block of East Main Street. Officials say this is the second time in the past month that the devices were found in the same gas pumps.

Maiden police were called after an employee at the store found the skimmers during a check of the gas pumps. The gas pumps were taken out of services until the devices were removed.

Police say anyone who used the gas pump reader at the store between Tuesday, April 17 and Sunday, April 22 at 11 a.m. should check their bank records for unauthorized charges.

If you recognize the man pictured or notice any unauthorized charges, call police at 828-428-5005.

