Michael Kopech named White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April

Michael Kopech, who is scheduled to start Tuesday night's game for the Knights at BB&T Ballpark against Gwinnett, has been named the Chicago White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month for April.

Kopech, who has already started four games for the Knights this season, is currently 0-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21.0 innings pitched so far this season.

He is currently rated the number two prospect in the White Sox system by Baseball America.

Last season, he was a two-time White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month and he earned the Southern League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher of the Year Award after ranking among the league leaders in strikeouts, ERA, and WHIP.

The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers tonight at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte and finish their homestand tomorrow with day baseball starting at 11:05.

