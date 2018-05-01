Woman charged with murder after man found dead in road in Salisbury

A woman has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Rowan County Tuesday that prompted a homicide investigation and a temporary lockdown at nearby schools.

Doreen Richardson was arrested after her family brought her to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten who turned her over to the Salisbury Police Department for questioning.

The shooting happened on Ackert Avenue. The man was reportedly found in the road. The shooting happened near the W.G. Bill Hefner VA Medical Center on Brenner Avenue.

“It came in as a shooting with a male victim in the roadway," said Lt. Greg Beam. "There were several 911 calls made.”

Police have named Quavist Phillips, 20, as the victim.

Officials say nearby schools - Knox Junior High, Carroll T Overton Elementary, and Horizons Unlimited - were placed on lockdown at 11:20 a.m. following the shooting. The lockdown was lifted around 11:50 a.m.

Officials say nearby schools - Knox Junior High, Carroll T Overton Elementary, and Horizons Unlimited - were placed on lockdown at 11:20 a.m. following the shooting. The lockdown was lifted around 11:50 a.m.

Several distraught family members came to this crime scene and had to be held back by police, or simply held by other loved ones.

“You know what, there ain’t too much you can say, you just kind of pray for them," one neighbor said.

The family of Quavist Phillips gathered in the yard of a neighbor who happened to be a minister.

“That’s about you can do, put it in the hands of the Lord," the neighbor added.

Richardson was charged with first degree murder and placed in the Rowan County jail without bond.

This incident is Salisbury's third homicide so far in 2018.

