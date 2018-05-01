NC mom knew of sexual conduct between teen and cheer coach, officials say

The mother of a Johnston County girl knew about a sexual relationship between her teen daughter and a cheerleading coach, officials say.

Jacob Alan Parton, 23, a former coach at Premier Athletics in Clayton, was charged in December 2017, said Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Parton was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

The mother of the girl was arrested Friday, Caldwell said.

CBS 17 is not identifying the mother because that could reveal the identification of the girl.

Caldwell said the incidents involving the girl happened over about 18 months when she was 13 and 14.

The mother is charged with a felony count of child abuse involving a sexual act, according to Caldwell.

Premier Athletics said Monday that Parton was terminated in December.