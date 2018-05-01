One shot in southwest Charlotte

At least one person was injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Thornfield Road. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center.

Police say the victim's injuries appear to be minor.

No other details were released.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

