Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife announce birth of 'beautiful baby girl'

Halfway through her pregnancy, Amy Earnhardt updated fans this week with a close-up photo on Instagram of her ‘baby bump.’ (Instagram screen grab)

Recently retired NASCAR Monster Energy Cup driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Amy Earnhardt posted about baby Isla Rose Earnhardt Tuesday, saying "It feels like a dream. The best dream ever."

She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt. It feels like a dream. The best dream ever. ?? — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) May 1, 2018

Halfway through her pregnancy, in December, Amy Earnhardt posted a close-up photo on Instagram of her “baby bump.” She said Dale was finally able to see and feel the baby kick.

The news that the pair was expecting was announced in October.

