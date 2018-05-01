Men facing charges in Best Buy armed robbery

Multiple men were charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Best Buy in southwest Charlotte that occurred in March.

According to a search warrant, five men reportedly robbed employees at the Best Buy on Rivergate Parkway at gunpoint around 1 p.m. on March 8. The men allegedly stole game systems, the warrant states.

One of the men, identified as Unique Glover, reportedly pointed a gun at an employee who tried to stop them from leaving the store with the game systems, the warrant states. The warrant states that the men then fled from the store in a black Cadillac Escalade, with NC tag EES-6179.

Several hours later, officers found the Cadillac Escalade parked at the Motel 6 on Red Roof Drive. The warrant states that officers watched two men get into the Cadillac Escalade and officers then conducted a "vehicle take-down." When the pair tried to flee, they reportedly "became stuck on a bush" and were then taken into custody.

PREVIOUS: Men accused of robbing Best Buy at gunpoint, stealing game systems

A short time later, several other men fled from a room at the motel but were taken into custody following a short foot chase.

The warrant states that officers found clothing in the hotel room that matched the clothes worn by the men during the robbery. A shotgun was also seized from the room.

The robbers were identified as Glover, Keymonty Davis, Bryan Garcia, Zaire Brown and Zaire Whitten. The five men were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The warrant states the suspects were also charged in connection with a separate robbery that occurred in the Providence Division.

Officials seized Whitten's phone because it "could provide evidentiary value to the robberies in Charlotte, NC as well as the incidents in Harnett and Cumberland County. Whitten reportedly had several warrants from Harnett and Cumberland counties for attempted murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The Cadillac Escalade was reportedly stolen out of Harnett County, according to the warrant.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.