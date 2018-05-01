Police: Driver's decision to avoid license checkpoint ends badly

A man's decision to try and avoid a driver's license checkpoint on Tuesday morning didn't end well, according to police.

The checkpoint was in place on N. Long Street near Laurel Street early on Tuesday.

According to police, Ted Geter, 61, of Spencer, tried to avoid the checkpoint by driving away. Police followed Geter, who crashed his car, then ran away on foot.

Police caught Geter after a short chase.

Geter is charged with resisting police, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee to elude, driving with a revoked license, and hit and run causing property damage.

Bond was set at $30,000.

