Woman arrested in York County hit-and-run

The suspect accused of being involved in a hit-and-run in York County Tuesday morning has been arrested.

On Wednesday, officials announced Sara Nicole Dawkins was arrested by York County deputies and was placed in custody. The incident happened just before 8:a.m. near the intersection of 321 South and Liberty Street.

The victims in the case have minor injuries.

Dawkins was charged with hit-and-run. Officials have not said if any other charges were filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call York police at (803) 684-4141.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.