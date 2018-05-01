Predator sending packages to underage girls at school, authorities say

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (CBS/AP) -- Authorities in Alabama issued a warning for a potential predator who prosecutors said sent unsolicited packages to two girls in care of their elementary school. The Covington County District Attorney's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday that the sender also ordered materials for dozens of underage girls in three states.

The office said the two girls in Phenix City, Alabama, received the packages last week. The office also said that authorities including the FBI report the packages contained food and a letter signed "Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM," as well as visitor's packages from New Jersey.

"Bhuck" wrote he was 14 years old, mentally disabled and a target of bullying. He asked the girls to reply at two email addresses.

According to the district attorney's office, the FBI says one email account appeared to originate from Houston and that more than 50 New Jersey visitor's packages were ordered from that email account's IP address for minor-age girls in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia.

The orders included the girl's names and the addresses of their elementary schools.

Prosecutors also said the IP address has appeared on websites discussing girls' underwear and what music to listen to "when he visits his pen pal in Phenix City."

