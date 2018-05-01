Wreck shuts down I-77 at I-485 in Huntersville

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of the interstate in Huntersville Tuesday morning.

According to Huntersville Fire, the crash occurred on the on-ramp of I-77 southbound to the I-485 outer loop. Firefighters initially tweeted about the wreck around 7:30 a.m.

Station 1 & @LongCreekFD responding to an MVA, with pin-in, a car versus tractor trailer, Use caution in area & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 1, 2018

One person was seriously injured in the crash, firefighters said. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

Crews have shut down the portion of the interstate to "perform patient care." Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It is unclear when the interstate will reopen.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

