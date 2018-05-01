BLOG: Warming trend underway, rain possible for the weekend

Warming Trend Underway

Sunshine Dominates

Weekend Shower Risk

After a comfortably cool start in the 40s Tuesday morning, it's all uphill from here as abundant sunshine rules, sending our afternoon readings into the lower 80s.

Clear skies continue Tuesday night, and after a pleasant evening, we'll cool back to the 50s overnight.

Bright sunshine sticks around for the rest of the wor week and rain will be nowhere to be found. Highs will jump to the mid and even upper 80s from Wednesday through Friday.

The weekend will start to bring in a little better rain chance. Still, it looks like rain will come in the form of scattered showers - not all an all day wash-out - like the ones we've had lately, however, the rain chance does go up slightly each day.

At this early juncture, it appears as if there will be about a 20 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm later Saturday, rising to a 40 percent chance by Sunday. Saturday will likely still bring afternoon readings well into the 80s, but Sunday appears to be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

