County leaders to discuss policing of unincorporated areas

You'll be able to voice your opinion on how unincorporated areas outside of Charlotte are policed Tuesday.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners will hold public hearings during the meeting Tuesday night to discuss “extra-territorial jurisdictions” or ETJ’s. The commissioners will hold a staff briefing on the agreement between Mecklenburg County and the town of Pineville.

There will then be public hearings to discuss ETJs across the county.

In February, county leaders reached an agreement on who would police these unincorporated areas. Huntersville, Cornelius and Pineville decided they would handle these areas with their own local departments starting July 1.

In contrast, the county approved a five year extension with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to police unincorporated areas of Charlotte, Davidson and Mint Hill.

The county will pay $14 million for the first year and costs will change after that depending on growth.

Some commissioners showed concern in the past that CMPD will take this money to put officers only in the city of Charlotte’s trouble spots, but this agreement will demand quarterly reports from CMPD on types of calls and response times for each of these areas.

They will include types of calls and response times for each of the areas the money is intended for. Chief Kerr Putney will also report to county commission to speak about them specifically, twice a year.

Public hearings start at 6:30 pm.

