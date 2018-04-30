CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Lose to Gwinnett To Open Three Game Set

Knights Fall to Stripers 5-0 in Monday’s Opener

Charlie Tilson Recorded a Team-High Two Hits in the Loss



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) by a score of 5-0 on Monday at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. RHP Tyler Danish started for the Knights and allowed just three hits over three shutout innings pitched, but the Stripers tallied five runs against Charlotte’s bullpen.



LHP Colton Turner (0-1, 6.75) entered the game in relief of Danish and gave up two runs on three hits over two innings of work. Turner, who was saddled with the loss, has now appeared in two games this season with the Knights since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on April 26.



Offensively, outfielder Charlie Tilson recorded two of Charlotte’s five hits on the night. Tilson also added his fifth stolen base of the season, which tied him for tops on the Knights in 2018 with second baseman Juan Perez.



The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday’s 7:04 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.



KNIGHTS KNOTES: Three-time Major League Baseball All-Star David Justice threw out the ceremonial first pitch and signed autographs for fans... LHP Kyle Kubat, who was promoted to the Knights from Winston-Salem (High-A) on Monday, made his Triple-A debut and allowed three runs on three hits over two innings… RHP Michael Kopech, who is scheduled to start on Tuesday, celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday… Also on Tuesday, fans will want to tune in to Good Morning America on ABC starting at 7:00 a.m. as BB&T Ballpark will be featured throughout the morning.





