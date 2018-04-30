Man held on kidnapping, attempted murder says he did it over compromising photos of his wife that were texted

A Burke County man who was arrested Saturday after a kidnapping and shooting that stretched from Hickory to Sawmills in Caldwell County says he did it because “Whenever you mess with somebody’s wife, at work, you get a reaction.”

Brendan Withers, 25, was arrested Saturday after a 12 hour search by law enforcement. They believe Withers kidnapped three former co workers from a lawn maintenance company in Hickory at gunpoint.

The three were duct taped and forced into a truck. When the vehicle headed down a dead end road in Caldwell County a short time later, the victims fought back. Withers says one man punched him on his head and tried to grab his gun.

The two fought as they exited the vehicle and that’s when several shots were fired. The victim fell wounded, Withers ran towards some woods to get away.

The two other kidnapped victims made their way to nearby homes for help. One man still had his ankles taped together. The homeowner says when they let the man inside he could tell something was wrong.

“He was scared to death,” the homeowner said.

Authorities got a tip a few hours later that the suspect would be seeking medical help at a local hospital. That’s where they arrested Withers. As he was taken to the magistrate’s office to have warrants served on him, he said he never meant to shoot anyone.

He claimed it happened because the man in his truck fought back. Withers also claimed it all stemmed from compromising photos of his wife that were sent to him by his former coworkers.

“You don’t mess with a man’s wife. Me and my wife are about to separate and I just lost it,” he added.

Withers is charged with three counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted murder. The man who was shot has been released from the hospital. Authorities say they are still investigating.

