Tractor trailer carrying 2,000 cases of coffee overturned in Concord

Firefighters responded to an overturned tractor trailer in Concord Monday afternoon.

Officials say at 1:48 p.m. they responded to the intersection of Weddington Road and Rock Hill Church Road where a tractor trailer carrying over 2,000 cases of coffee was overturned.

According to a report, the driver of the truck had minor injuries.

As a result of the incident, the intersection had minimal access for several hours as crews unloaded the cargo.

