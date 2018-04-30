Representatives Hudson, Budd to Host Roundtable on Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, May 2, U.S. Representatives Richard Hudson (NC-08) and Ted Budd (NC-13), will host a roundtable discussion in Salisbury with local law enforcement officials, faith leaders, and nonprofit groups who are on the front lines fighting the scourge of human trafficking here in our community.

According to a news release, Reps. Hudson and Budd will discuss the recent legislation Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law to combat online sex trafficking, as well as further ideas to reduce human trafficking while providing necessary assistance to victims.

“Many times, human trafficking and exploitation starts with deceit, abuse, manipulation and recruitment of victims through the internet,” said Rep. Hudson. “Seventy percent of the children who are victims of human trafficking are bought and sold online. Because of our efforts, backpage.com, the largest human trafficking website in America, was shut down, and websites all over the internet are banning this content. This legislation is working, but there’s still much more work to do to put an end to human trafficking once-and-for-all.”

“I’m proud of the fact that Congress has taken action to give law enforcement the tools they need to crack down on human trafficking,” said Rep. Budd. “Under the new bill, trafficking websites like backpage.com will no longer be able to hide behind loopholes in the law to avoid prosecution. That’s why today backpage.com is shut down. Human trafficking is a deep-rooted, systemic problem, and this legislation is one more step on the long road towards its eradication.”

