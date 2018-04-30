Nearly two pounds of meth seized during vehicle pursuit in Union Co.

A Hickory man was arrested after nearly two pounds of meth were seized following a vehicle pursuit on Friday.

Adolfo Figueroa Almanza was arrested after a deputy saw him commit possible traffic violations near Potter Road and Waxhaw-Indian Trail Road. The deputy attempted to stop the Cadillac Escalade driven by Almanza, officials say.

According to a report, the deputy observed Almanza throw an item out of the SUV during the chase. He continued traveling onto Hemby Road and turned into the Bromley Estates neighborhood. He drove behind a house before stopping at the edge of the woods and fleeing on foot.

Officials say a taser was deployed while the deputy pursued the suspect.

Deputies say they recovered a bag of nearly two pounds of crystal meth. In addition to the drugs, deputies also seized the Cadillac Escalade driven during the chase.

Almanza was charged with two counts of trafficking of meth, felony speeding to elude, resist, delay and obstructing an officer, injury to real property and other traffic violations.

