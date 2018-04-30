Sex offenders added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Two people were added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list.

James Lewis, 66, and Shanna Jones, 37, are registered sex offenders who left their homes without notifying authorities of an address change, deputies say.

Lewis and Jones each face a charge for failure to notify address change of a registered sex offender.

Lewis is described as being around 6'0" and 170 pounds. Jones is described as being around 5'06" and 210 pounds. Both were last known to be in the Salisbury area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

