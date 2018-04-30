Serious crash in west Charlotte shuts down three lanes - | WBTV Charlotte

Serious crash in west Charlotte shuts down three lanes

A serious crash in west Charlotte has blocked multiple lanes Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Ashley Road around 3 p.m.

According to Medic, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area due to the wreck shutting down three out of the four lanes. 

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

