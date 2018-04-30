Iredell County man accused of pointing gun at child, officer

A man accused of pointing a gun at a child and an officer in Iredell County Saturday was arrested and charged.

Deputies say they were called to the 160 block of Timberland Loop in Mooresville for a domestic dispute. A woman on scene told deputies that the suspect, 33-year-old Nolan Thomas, was drunk in the house with both of their younger children and possibly armed with a gun.

Deputies say they attempted to make contact with Thomas, who "finally came out of the residence with a small child in his arms and pointed a gun at the responding deputies then pointed the gun at the child he was holding and went back into the residence."

Deputies say convinced Thomas to come out of the home unarmed. He was arrested and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Thomas was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a gun, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

