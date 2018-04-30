Teens face felony charges in Albemarle shooting

Two teens are accused of shooting an 18-year-old multiple times last Wednesday.

Albemarle police say they were called to Coggins Avenue around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find the 18-year-old on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim said he was selling some items to the suspects when they shot him. The suspects, identified by police as 16-year-old Makari Ridenhour and a 15-year-old, were arrested and charged.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released several days later.

Police say the three knew each other.

The suspects were each charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury. Makari was given a $80,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court May 7.

A secured custody order was served on the 15-year-old.

